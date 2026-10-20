/From streets to resale sites: France wants removal of ‘stolen items’ listed online after weekend riots

The items looted from various showrooms in France during weekends' riots have been listed on certain selling platforms with French officials warning action against those behind the loot. France digital minister on Monday (Oct 19) urged online resale platforms to remove listings for "stolen items" and summoned representatives of companies including Vinted and eBay for talks.

More than 3,000 businesses suffered damage, according to the authorities. Since Sunday, screenshots have circulated on social media showing online resale listings for items allegedly stolen during the weekend unrest. "Stolen items from this weekend are being offered for sale on certain platforms," digital minister Anne Le Henanff said on X. "We expect these platforms to remove the listings in question without delay," she said. She called representatives of six platforms for a meeting in the presence of interior and justice ministry officials. "They will also be required to cooperate closely with state authorities so that those reselling stolen goods can be prosecuted," Le Henanff added.

AFP said that Vinted said it applied a policy of "zero tolerance" in such cases and was cooperating "actively with law enforcement and the French authorities". "Since this weekend, our teams have acted immediately to identify and remove listings that may involve stolen goods, and we have strengthened monitoring of suspicious listings," the Vilnius-based second-hand platform said, without specifying the scale of the problem. eBay said it was "not in a position to confirm an increase in listings that may be linked to thefts committed over the weekend".

France protest