US President has positioned himself as a peacemaker in the global arena. In a recent interview, he reiterated that he stopped eight wars, one of which was the four-day cross border fighting between India and Pakistan. Since May 2025, the 79-year-old has been making claims about jets down in the conflict. In a post he first mentioned “several planes” were downed.

Then in a campaign rally in July 2025, he said “five jets”. From there Donald Trump inflated that number to “seven” in his address in Virginia in September of the same year. A month later, the US president updated his data sheet and said “eight jet” were downed while speaking at the Miami Business Forum. And in the latest interview with news outlet Fox Business, Trump said, “I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, ‘If you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs because I don’t want to see people getting killed.’"

"And they said, ‘Well, what does this have to do?’ I said, ‘you're going to be charged’. Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down. They were going at it,” the US president added.



This certainly isn't the first time the 79-year-old mentioned wars he stopped, and it's definitely not the first time for India and Pakistan to be mentioned either. It has been over 90 times that the conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries has been mentioned. He also takes credit for stopping the conflict, while the DGMOs of the neighbouring nations decided this during a telephonic exchange.