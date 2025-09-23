/French President Macron stopped by New York Police because of Trump - Here's what happened

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (Sep 23) was stopped by US Police in New York City after he addressed the United Nations General Assembly. Macron at UNGA announced that France was recognising the State of Palestine. Soon after, as he stepped out, his cavalcade, en route to the French Embassy at 934 Fifth Avenue, was halted due to the roadblocks in the area caused by the arrival of US President Donald Trump. The distance between the UN headquarters and the French Embassy is about 1 mile (1.6 km). Macron had a brief conversation with the police officials and then dialled Trump, but nothing was of much help to him.

Here's what happened next?

Trump's presidential motorcade was passing through the area, due to which the NYPD stopped the French President's cavalcade. The video of the incident shows Macron's car being stopped by the police. An NYPD officer is seen walking up to the French President, who had alighted from the vehicle. "I'm sorry, Mr President, I am sorry. Everything is blocked at the moment," the officer told Macron. Macron is then seen taking out his phone and dialling Trump, explaining to him the unusual stoppage of his motorcade. "How are you? Guess what, I'm waiting in the street right now because everything is blocked for you," he spoke to Trump while smiling. He also joked with Trump to "clear the way". However, Trump's response to Macron is not known. The blockade continued for several minutes before it was lifted, and Macron's entourage was seen moving. The French President also posed for photos with people strolling in the area.