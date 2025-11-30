/Finland shuts embassies in Pakistan: Why is world's happiest country taking diplomatic break from Islamabad?

In a major development, Finland has announced that it will be closing down its embassies in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar. In a statement, the foreign ministry of Finland cited the changing "political situations" in these countries as a primary reason for their decision. The statement also stated that Finland has "limited commercial and economic relations" with these countries. It said that due to the given operational and strategic reasons, Finland's President decided to move ahead with the decision and preparations to close the embassies has "already started." Notably, the country had shut down its operations in Pakistan in 2012 as well, forced by budgetary constraints, but the mission was later reopened in 2022. In 2023, Sweden also indefinitely closed its embassy in the capital, citing the security situation as the reason.

"The ministry for foreign affairs has decided to close the embassies of Finland in Islamabad, Kabul and Yangon in 2026. The embassies will be closed for operational and strategic reasons, which are linked to changes in the countries’ political situation and their limited commercial and economic relations with Finland. Decisions on closures are made by a decree of the President of the Republic," Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen said in a press release. "The move by world's happiest country comes as part of its strategic review of its network of missions and takes into account Finland’s foreign and security policy interests and the needs of Finland’s export promotion activities," the statement added.

