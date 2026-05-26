/Explosions heard in Iran's Bandar Abbas city, coastal areas near Gulf; cause unknown: State media

Explosions were reported in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and nearby coastal regions close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Monday (May 25), according to Iranian media reports. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas. Meanwhile, Fars News Agency said that similar sounds were detected near the coastal towns of Sirik and Jask, both located near the vital maritime corridor. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, serving as a major route for global oil shipments. Authorities had not released any official explanation regarding the explosions at the time of reporting.

Bandar Abbas is located along the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor that handles a large portion of the world’s oil shipments. The city also hosts important Iranian naval bases and functions as one of the country’s primary commercial ports. According to reports, explosions and air defense activity are also being heard in the cities of Kermanshah and Isfahan. There were also reports of 4 IRGC members being eliminated in the Persian Gulf after two fast attack boats were reportedly hit by ‘enemy warplanes’.

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Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the newly appointed chief of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued a strong warning in his first public remarks, saying Tehran would not retreat in its conflict with the United States and Israel. “There will be no retreat” in Iran’s fight against the US and Israel, Zolghadr said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. “The military field, the diplomatic field, and the people sent forth into the streets demonstrated this through their courageous resistance and brought the enemy to its knees,” he added.