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Explosions heard in Iran's Bandar Abbas city, coastal areas near Gulf; cause unknown: State media

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 26, 2026, 02:51 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 03:33 IST
Explosions heard in Iran's Bandar Abbas city, coastal areas near Gulf; cause unknown: State media

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Photograph: (AFP)

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Explosions were heard near Iran’s Bandar Abbas and the Strait of Hormuz, with authorities yet to confirm the cause amid ongoing US-Iran tensions

Explosions were reported in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and nearby coastal regions close to the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Monday (May 25), according to Iranian media reports. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas. Meanwhile, Fars News Agency said that similar sounds were detected near the coastal towns of Sirik and Jask, both located near the vital maritime corridor. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, serving as a major route for global oil shipments. Authorities had not released any official explanation regarding the explosions at the time of reporting.

Bandar Abbas is located along the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor that handles a large portion of the world’s oil shipments. The city also hosts important Iranian naval bases and functions as one of the country’s primary commercial ports. According to reports, explosions and air defense activity are also being heard in the cities of Kermanshah and Isfahan. There were also reports of 4 IRGC members being eliminated in the Persian Gulf after two fast attack boats were reportedly hit by ‘enemy warplanes’.

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Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the newly appointed chief of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued a strong warning in his first public remarks, saying Tehran would not retreat in its conflict with the United States and Israel. “There will be no retreat” in Iran’s fight against the US and Israel, Zolghadr said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. “The military field, the diplomatic field, and the people sent forth into the streets demonstrated this through their courageous resistance and brought the enemy to its knees,” he added.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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