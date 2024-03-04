Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to perjury in NY civil fraud case

Trump Organization's former chief financial officer (CFO) Allen Weisselberg on Monday (Mar 4) pleaded guilty to perjury in connection with Donald Trump's New York civil fraud case. Weisselberg, 76, pleaded guilty to two perjury counts through his lawyer Seth Rosenberg at a hearing before Judge Laurie Peterson in a Manhattan criminal court hearing, the news agency Reuters reported.

Judge Peterson said that Weisselber would be sentenced to five months in prison. According to prosecutor Gary Fishman, the perjury charges stem from his testimony in the civil fraud trial against Trump and an earlier deposition in that case.

In October last year, Weisselberg said on the witness stand that he was not involved in an incorrect valuation of Trump's Manhattan penthouse. However, Forbes later published a report accusing Weisselberg of lying on the stand.

In a statement, Weisselberg's lawyer Seth Rosenberg said, "Allen Weisselberg looks forward to putting this situation behind him."

The 76-year-old had previously served 100 days in jail last year after pleading guilty to dodging taxes on $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization.

The latest case against the former Trump Organization CFO comes ahead of Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan starting March 25 on charges of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 presidential elections. The 77-year-old Republican has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump, who faces three other criminal indictments related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his handling of government documents, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.