Ex-Maryland elections official resigns after being charged in Jan 6 attack case

Carlos Ayala, who is a member of the Maryland State Board of Elections, resigned from his post on Thursday (Jan 11) after being charged for taking part in the mob during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in 2021.

The Associated Press reported that Michael Summers, the Maryland State Elections Board Chair, confirmed the resignation in a statement on Thursday.

In the statement, Summers said: "The board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner."

"The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during the presidential election year," Summers added.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Ayala, a Republican member, earlier this week on Tuesday and charged him with civil disorder, which is a felony, and related misdemeanour offences.

The prosecutors have alleged in the court documents that Ayala was identified among a group of rioters illegally gathered on restricted Capitol grounds.

The Justice Department (DOJ) said that Ayala can be seen climbing over police barricades in camera footage. he was going towards the front of the crowd gathered near the Capitol's Senate Wing door. The CCTV footage from within the Capitol building allegedly showed him inside a window near the Senate Wing Door.

As per the DOJ, he was holding "a distinctive black and white flag affixed to a PVC pipe flagpole bearing the words 'We the People' and 'DEFEND'. Featured prominently on the flag was an image of an M-16-style rifle."

The DOJ alleged that an unidentified rioter was later seen in "the same area where Ayala was present, jabbing a flag and flagpole at a USCP officer".

The Capitol building in Washington DC was attacked by a mob of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

The mob wanted to prevent a joint session of Congress to formalise Joe Biden's victory and keep Trump in power. Trump had claimed that the election had been stolen.

So far, more than 1,265 people have been charged in connection to the riot at the Capitol, the DOJ said.