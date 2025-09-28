/'Tried to get me to his island...': Musk calls out 'smear campaign' after his name appears on Epstein Files, explains sequence of events

Tech giant Elon Musk has reacted after his name appeared in he documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The US Congressional Democrats released daily schedules belonging to Epstein from 2014 to 2019, which show Epstein had plans to meet with Republican donors Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and conservative commentator Steve Bannon. Responding to a post about the revelation, Musk said that it was false. he also claimed that these were narratives pushed by media allies of the Democratic Party. Notably, Musk had pushed for releasing the Epstein Files after he left the White House earlier this year and had a fallout with US President Donald Trump over ‘the big beautiful bill.’ When tensions between him and the president were at their zenith, he had even claimed that Trump's name is mentioned in the controversial files. He later deleted his post and apologised, saying it ‘went too far.’

What did Musk say?

Slamming Sky News for sharing a report of his name in Epstein Files, Musk said that the headline is ‘misleading’. He then explained that Epstein invited him to the island, but he refused. “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit,” he said in a post on X. He also claimed that public support for the Democratic Party has collapsed and therefore they are pushing ‘fake’ stories. Warning people to not get fooled, Musk claimed that it is a “smear campaign” against him.

The latest revelation shows calendar entries for Epstein's meetings with Musk, Thiel and Bannon. It mentions periods that came after he pleaded guilty to state-level prostitution charges in 2008 but before he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019. One calendar entry dated December 6, 2014, reads: "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)." Epstein at the time owned a private island in the US Virgin Islands, where many women say Epstein abused them. The documents released on Friday included a passenger list showing Britain's Prince Andrew flew on Epstein's private jet from the New York area to Palm Beach, Florida, on May 12, 2000, with Epstein and his longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell. Flight logs presented as evidence during Maxwell's 2021 sex trafficking trial showed Andrew had flown on Epstein's plane on other occasions. FBI Director Kash Patel had earlier said in congressional testimony that there was no credible information that Epstein trafficked women and underage girls to anyone but himself. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, to which he had pleaded not guilty.