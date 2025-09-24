/Elon Musk's X Corp faces setback as Indian court dismisses petition on govt's online content rules

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday (September 24) has dismissed a petition filed by X Corp, owned by Elon Musk, challenging the Indian government’s requirement for social media platforms to join the central Sahyog portal. This portal is part of the government's effort to streamline the process of sending notices to intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, aimed at promptly addressing unlawful content online. "Social media companies cannot be allowed to work unregulated in India," the Karnataka High Court said.

The Indian government has said that the Sahyog portal will connect authorised agencies with intermediaries, facilitating quicker action to remove illegal information or communication links. X Corp, which operates the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), argued that the portal represented an infringement on free speech and other rights. However, the Karnataka High Court ruled that social media companies cannot be allowed to operate without regulation in India.

