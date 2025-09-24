/'How can 'I love Muhammad' be unlawful?' – J&K CM Omar Abdullah questions FIR against expression of devotion

On Wednesday (September 24), Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, strongly defended the freedom to express affection for Prophet Muhammad. He questioned how three simple words – "I Love Muhammad" – could be considered illegal, urging the courts to address the issue without delay.

The controversy began on September 9, when police in Kanpur filed a case against nine individuals, including some unidentified persons, for allegedly displaying boards with the words "I Love Muhammad" during a Barawafat (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) procession on September 4. Hindu groups objected to the displays, claiming they were part of a new and provocative trend. This sparked national debate after Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), took to social media, arguing that expressing "I Love Muhammad" was not a criminal act.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Abdullah, in his response, found it perplexing that anyone could file a case over such an innocuous expression. He called it absurd, suggesting that filing such charges might indicate a serious mental lapse. “Why should anyone object to writing this? Who can have an issue with these three words? I cannot understand how writing these three words can lead to an arrest. It must mean someone is truly mentally unwell to file a case over these three words. I would like the courts to quickly set this right. How is writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ unlawful?” Omar addressed the reporters.

