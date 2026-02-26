/Epstein Files reveal Bannon texts on removing Trump in 2018

The latest tranche of Epstein Files, released on January 30, 2026, features a conversation between Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein discussing the possibility of removing US President Donald Trump from office on New Year's Eve of 2018. Steve Bannon and Epstein called Trump “borderline” and “dumbf**k".

Screenshot of EFTA01615544 Photograph: (DOJ)

Steve Bannon was the Chief Security Strategist during Trump's first term. This conversation took place when democrats regained control of the House. Bannon was expressing his frustration about the US President's lack of a strategy for a response. “ WH has zero plan to punch back,” he texted.

The message also features a conversation about “Madeleine Westerhout", who was working as Director of Oval Office Operations and personal secretary to Donald Trump during his first administration. In the mail between Epstein and Bannon, Epstein asks Bannon if he knows Madeleine Westerhout. Bannon responds, “Good kid” Epstein replied, “Doing God's work” Bannon laughs, “He's much more calm, but the sight of him in the residence in his undies is hard to fathom . I'll give you details when I see you,” replies Epstein.

They were planning an intervention with Amendment 25, which is about Presidential succession. There is a part where Epstein calls Trump a “dumbfuck”. “He needs a bigger bully than himself. This is what you have to do .!! Don't ask his advice. Once you do that, he thinks you're a dope. Once you treat him with respect, he thinks youre a dope. And immediately loses respect for you. Thats why he listens to Ivanka. She knows he is a dumbfuck" wrote Epstein.

Epstein then further asserts that Trump is having an affair with Madeleine Westerhout, which is why he spends much of his holiday away from family. In late 2025, she forcefully denied "absurd and defamatory" allegations stemming from newly released Jeffrey Epstein estate documents. These documents included a 2019 email from author Michael Wolff suggesting Trump had boasted of an affair with her, which she and her legal team called "unhinged from reality".

