‘Elon is an underachiever’: Billionaire’s father says he is not proud of Tesla chief

Though widely regarded as a genius and astute businessman by many, Elon Musk seems to have left his father unimpressed. So much so that 76-year-old Errol Musk, has gone public in admitting that his son is yet to accomplish more in life. In a 20-minute interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Errol talked about his son’s business ventures and the rest of Musk family. Moreover, he also took a dig at the Tesla chief’s physical appearance.

“Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can't take that away from him. Are you proud?” presenter Jackie O asked Errol.

To this, Errol replied, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it's not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Rather, Errol feels that Elon, who is currently embroiled in the Twitter deal controversy, “is an underachiever”.

“He (Elon Musk) is frustrated with progress and it's understandable. I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He's 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he's 50, I mean that's an old man,” he was quoted as saying.

Errol went on to say that feels proud of his 49-year-old son Kimbal Musk, Elon's younger brother, adding that he was his “pride and joy”.

The billionaire’s father told the radio show host that since Kimbal was lucky in his marriage, he hoped that the SpaceX CEO also finds someone special in his life who would give up a career for him.

Elon has nine children with four different women but is currently single.

