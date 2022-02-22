Elon Musk is reportedly dating 27-year-old model Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, has reportedly found a new love. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is now dating 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett.



A report in Daily Mail states that the young model has said she has fallen for the 50-year-old's brains and "not his bank balance."



Musk's net worth at present is estimated to be around $233 billion which makes him the richest person on Earth.

Bassett was recently spotted leaving Musk's private jet in Los Angeles, US. A source close to the couple said that the two have seen each other for some time now.



"They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes," the source told the publication.



Musk split from singer Grimes in September 2021. They share a one-year-old son called 'X AE A-Xii'. Musk also has five sons with his first wife, author Justine Musk. He was also married to British actress Talulah Riley twice.



In an Instagram post in October last year, Grimes had revealed that she was 'still living' with Musk post their break-up.



Meanwhile, Bassett will be seen as legendary singer Elvis Presley's first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in an upcoming biopic.



"She's gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he's so smart and interesting to be around," the source added.



The couple "have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together," the source further added.



Musk so far has not confirmed his new relationship.