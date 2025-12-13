An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Pakistan on Saturday (December 13). The tremor occurred around 6:44pm. The epicenter was located at 30.14 north and longitude 69.57 east. No injuries reported were reported at the time of writing this report. In November 2025, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Pakistan early morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor, which had a depth of 135 km, was felt across the region.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, and northern India are situated in one of the world’s most seismically active regions, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates converge. As a result, these areas often experience moderate to strong earthquakes, with tremors sometimes crossing national borders due to the closeness of the fault lines.

Given its location along multiple significant fault lines, Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. The provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan sit on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab lie near the northwestern boundary of the Indian plate, both of which contribute to the region’s frequent earthquakes. Balochistan, in particular, is positioned near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it highly susceptible to seismic events.

