/Direct spy recruitment: Marco Rubio calls on Cubans seeking political for 'discreet' CIA ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged Cubans who want change in their country to enter a "discrete partnership" with the CIA, the foreign intelligence service of the United States. In a social media post, Rubio said "now is the time" for people who wish to "create positive change" in Cuba to act. He pointed to disappointment over failed promises, corruption and the privileged lives of a small few. He encouraged Cubans to use the moment to bring about the change they desire through the partnership.

The Trump administration has said repeatedly that its goal is a change of leadership in Havana. President Donald Trump has himself claimed that Cuba is "ready to fall."

Washington increased pressure on the island in January, when Trump announced an oil blockade of Cuba. The announcement followed a US military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro, the former Venezuelan leader.

In a post on his Truth Social account at the time, Trump said Cuba had lived for many years on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela. "There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba - zero!" he wrote. He added that he strongly suggested Cuba "make a deal, before it is too late."

Trump sounded more confident about reaching an agreement when he spoke to reporters in September. "I would say that Cuba and us will make a deal," he said, adding that he did not think the military would be needed.

The CIA has also issued guidance for Cubans who wish to contact it. It advises them not to use a device or internet connection linked to their identity or place of work. It also tells them to remove all software, apps and programmes from the device they use to get in touch.