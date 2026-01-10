Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Did Venezuelans name a street after Trump post Maduro's capture? POTUS says...

Did Venezuelans name a street after Trump post Maduro's capture? POTUS says...

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 10, 2026, 08:07 IST | Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 08:07 IST
Did Venezuelans name a street after Trump post Maduro's capture? POTUS says...

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump claimed Venezuelans named a street after him following the US military capture of Nicolas Maduro, urging oil giants to invest $100 billion to revive Venezuela’s oil industry. He said the US will choose which companies operate there amid security assurances

Addressing the media after meeting the executives from some of the world's biggest oil companies at the White House on Friday (Jan 9), US President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelans have named a street after him. Claiming that this sort of thing has not happened before, Trump hinted that the people of Venezuela are rejoicing after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro. Urging oil companies to invest up to $100 billion to help revive Venezuela’s struggling oil industry, Trump claimed that this is a new country with total security. The White House meeting came less than a week after US forces seized Maduro, with Trump making no secret that control of Venezuela's oil was central to his actions.

“The people of Venezuela are going wild over this. They named a street after President Trump. What do you do, you attack a country and they name a street after you? That has never happened before," he said. Trump also told executives that the United States, not Caracas, would decide which companies are allowed to operate in Venezuela. "We're going to be making the decision as to which oil companies are going to go in," he said. “(We're) going to cut a deal with the companies. But now you have total security. It's a whole different Venezuela.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Venezuela's new leadership said that it launched talks with the United States on restoring diplomatic ties. Officials said US diplomats were in Caracas to discuss reopening the US embassy. "The government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez has decided to initiate an exploratory diplomatic process with the government of the United States of America, aimed at re-establishing diplomatic missions in both countries," Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said in a statement. This comes after Trump claimed that he is “in charge” of the conuntry and that he had called off a second wave of attacks on Venezuela due to the prisoner releases. The US president had suggested he might use force again to get his way in Venezuela.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics