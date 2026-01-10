/Did Venezuelans name a street after Trump post Maduro's capture? POTUS says...

Addressing the media after meeting the executives from some of the world's biggest oil companies at the White House on Friday (Jan 9), US President Donald Trump claimed that Venezuelans have named a street after him. Claiming that this sort of thing has not happened before, Trump hinted that the people of Venezuela are rejoicing after the ouster of Nicolas Maduro. Urging oil companies to invest up to $100 billion to help revive Venezuela’s struggling oil industry, Trump claimed that this is a new country with total security. The White House meeting came less than a week after US forces seized Maduro, with Trump making no secret that control of Venezuela's oil was central to his actions.

“The people of Venezuela are going wild over this. They named a street after President Trump. What do you do, you attack a country and they name a street after you? That has never happened before," he said. Trump also told executives that the United States, not Caracas, would decide which companies are allowed to operate in Venezuela. "We're going to be making the decision as to which oil companies are going to go in," he said. “(We're) going to cut a deal with the companies. But now you have total security. It's a whole different Venezuela.”

