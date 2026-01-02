Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Did champagne sparklers ignite deadly New Year blaze at Swiss resort? Investigators scramble to identify victims

Did champagne sparklers ignite deadly New Year blaze at Swiss resort? Investigators scramble to identify victims

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 11:27 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 11:27 IST
Did champagne sparklers ignite deadly New Year blaze at Swiss resort? Investigators scramble to identify victims

Mourners gather in front of flowers and candles laid near the site where a fire ripped through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Swiss investigators are scrambling to identify victims of a deadly New Year’s Eve fire at a packed alpine nightclub, as evidence points to champagne sparklers sparking the blaze. Nearly 40 people were killed in the blaze.

Investigators in Switzerland on Friday (Jan 2) raced to identify the almost 40 victims of a fire that ripped through a bar, as reports suggest that the nightclub advertised the exact thing that may have led to the inferno. The nightclub in the Swiss Alps town of Crans-Montana became the site of a deadly New Year's Eve fire in which at least 40 people were killed, and over 100 were injured.

Investigators race to identify victims

It is not yet clear what set off the blaze; however, reports suggest that a sparkler may be to blame. The fire broke out around 1:30 am on New Year’s Day at Le Constellation, a basement club in the alpine resort town of Crans-Montana. At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, many with severe burns, after flames tore through the packed venue during holiday celebrations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Switzerland bar fire kills 40, police say; witnesses blame pyrotechnic devices

Two French eyewitnesses, Emma and Albane, told BFM TV that the fire appeared to start when a sparkler attached to a champagne bottle was held too close to the club's low ceiling. Within moments, they said, the ceiling caught fire. "In a matter of seconds, the entire ceiling was ablaze," they said. "Everything was made of wood".

Sparklers advertised by the club caused the fire?

Trending Stories

Authorities have not confirmed the cause and say the investigation is still in its early stages. But witness accounts across Swiss, French and Italian media point to the same detail: sparklers mounted on champagne bottles, carried by staff as part of a celebratory table service.

Also read | 40 feared dead as explosion rips through New Year crowd at Swiss ski resort

A promotional video posted on Le Constellation's YouTube channel in May 2024 also shows waitresses wearing futuristic helmets and carrying champagne bottles topped with sparklers, moving through the club as part of what appeared to be a regular show for customers. Investigators are now examining whether Le Constellation met fire safety standards, including ceiling materials and emergency exits.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics