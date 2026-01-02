/Did champagne sparklers ignite deadly New Year blaze at Swiss resort? Investigators scramble to identify victims

Investigators in Switzerland on Friday (Jan 2) raced to identify the almost 40 victims of a fire that ripped through a bar, as reports suggest that the nightclub advertised the exact thing that may have led to the inferno. The nightclub in the Swiss Alps town of Crans-Montana became the site of a deadly New Year's Eve fire in which at least 40 people were killed, and over 100 were injured.

Investigators race to identify victims

It is not yet clear what set off the blaze; however, reports suggest that a sparkler may be to blame. The fire broke out around 1:30 am on New Year’s Day at Le Constellation, a basement club in the alpine resort town of Crans-Montana. At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, many with severe burns, after flames tore through the packed venue during holiday celebrations.

Two French eyewitnesses, Emma and Albane, told BFM TV that the fire appeared to start when a sparkler attached to a champagne bottle was held too close to the club's low ceiling. Within moments, they said, the ceiling caught fire. "In a matter of seconds, the entire ceiling was ablaze," they said. "Everything was made of wood".

Sparklers advertised by the club caused the fire?

Authorities have not confirmed the cause and say the investigation is still in its early stages. But witness accounts across Swiss, French and Italian media point to the same detail: sparklers mounted on champagne bottles, carried by staff as part of a celebratory table service.

