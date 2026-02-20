/Delhi hosts Indo-Nepal Trade Festival to boost trade, tourism and cultural links

The second edition of the Indo-Nepal Trade Festival opened in New Delhi on Friday, aiming to deepen economic ties, boost tourism and cultural exchanges between the two close neighbours. Held from 20-22 February at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry building in Hauz Khas, the event is organised by the Everest Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ECCI), an umbrella body of Nepali entrepreneurs in India, in partnership with the Embassy of Nepal, the Nepal Tourism Board and the Trade and Export Promotion Centre.

The festival, under the theme “Connecting People, Enhancing Bilateral Trade”, was inaugurated by Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar PrasadSharma, and Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary in India's Ministry of External Affairs (North Division).

Building on its inaugural edition, this year's gathering features more than ten high-level sessions and policy dialogues involving over 60 experts from both countries.

Discussions will cover key areas including hydropower and energy cooperation, cross-border trade and connectivity, tourism integration along the Ramayana and Buddhist Circuits, banking, fintech and digital economy collaboration, media and cultural diplomacy, youth engagement, education, innovation, the startup ecosystem, and a broader “Vision 2030” for Indo-Nepal cooperation.

Business networking, B2B, and B2G meetings will bring together policymakers, ministers, diplomats, industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities for shared growth and sustainable regional development.

Alongside policy and commerce, the festival showcases Nepal's cultural heritage through musical performances, film screenings, including the documentary 'Gurkha Warriors' on day one, traditional arts and authentic Nepali cuisine.

Speaking at a press conference at the Press Club of India on Tuesday, ECCI President Yubaraj Baral described the event as a “transformative platform”.

“The festival will further support the expansion of investment opportunities, foster meaningful partnerships across various sectors between Nepal and India, and deepen the historic friendship between the two nations,” Mr Baral said. “This landmark bilateral event will further reinforce India-Nepal economic diplomacy and promote long-term regional cooperation.”

Organisers say the initiative addresses the need to expand trade and reduce imbalances, while promoting people-to-people contacts rooted in shared history, open borders and cultural affinities. The three-day event is expected to serve as a key platform for advancing bilateral economic diplomacy amid ongoing efforts to strengthen connectivity and mutual prosperity.