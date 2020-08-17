COVID-19: Australian state bans choir practices and wind instruments in schools

With a surge in coronavirus cases, Australian government has been trying every possible way to contain the spread of the virus.

A new regulation issued by the government is a temporary ban for children from playing any kind of wind instrument or participating in choir, claiming these could lead to spread of the infection.

"All group singing and/or other chanting activities, as well as the use of wind instruments in group settings, are not permitted," the local education authority of New South Wales said.

In addition to this, dancing and recorders will also be prohibited. The authorities have also asked schools to postpone or cancel all formals, exhibitions and other cultural events that had been planned for the next few months.

"School formals, dances, graduation or other social events are not permitted," the New South Wales education department said.

While the schools have reopened in Sydney, the authorities want to make sure that all protocols are followed so that the students returning to school can study in a safe environment.

Schools have been instructed to regularly sanitise the premises and check body temperature of every pupil and staff member reporting to school.

The country's second-largest city, Melbourne, is in lockdown and still reporting hundreds of new cases daily, although the number is decreasing.

Australia has been facing dangers of a second-wave in the country after its main cities recorded a surge in coronavirus cases months after local cases decreased to almost zero. Many of Melbourne's infections have been linked to aged care homes -- where death rates are rising following a peak in cases over the last two weeks.

Australia has recorded more than 23,000 cases of COVID-19 and 421 fatalities so far in the pandemic.