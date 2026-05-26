/Countering China? Inside Philippine President’s historic mission to Japan: What is Marcos up to?

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr is making a rare visit to Japan this week as Manila seeks to strengthen strategic ties and balance Beijing's influence amid tensions in the South China Sea dispute. The four-day trip, the first state visit by a Philippine leader to Japan in more than ten years, is expected to focus on boosting defence cooperation and broader bilateral ties between Manila and Tokyo amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness.



On Thursday, before leaving on Friday, Marcos will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where both the leader likely to have a discussion on energy issues due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Ahead of his departure from Manila on Monday, Marcos told Japanese media that the Philippines plans to discuss the possible acquisition of Japanese defence equipment, including aircraft, missiles and radar systems.

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