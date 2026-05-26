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Countering China? Inside Philippine President’s historic mission to Japan: What is Marcos up to?

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 26, 2026, 15:13 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 15:13 IST
Countering China? Inside Philippine President’s historic mission to Japan: What is Marcos up to?

File photo of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ahead of Marcos' departure from Manila on Monday, he told Japanese media that the Philippines plans to discuss the possible acquisition of Japanese defence equipment, including aircraft, missiles and radar systems.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr is making a rare visit to Japan this week as Manila seeks to strengthen strategic ties and balance Beijing's influence amid tensions in the South China Sea dispute. The four-day trip, the first state visit by a Philippine leader to Japan in more than ten years, is expected to focus on boosting defence cooperation and broader bilateral ties between Manila and Tokyo amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness.


On Thursday, before leaving on Friday, Marcos will meet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where both the leader likely to have a discussion on energy issues due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. Ahead of his departure from Manila on Monday, Marcos told Japanese media that the Philippines plans to discuss the possible acquisition of Japanese defence equipment, including aircraft, missiles and radar systems.

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He stated that he would discuss with Takaichi about the new defence posture of Tokyo, especially last month’s lifting of its post-World War II ban on the export of lethal weapons, as this could help the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries. "Manila and Tokyo have experienced the same difficulties in terms of coercive acts, in terms of different grey zone tactics”, particularly in the South China Sea," Marcos said.

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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