/Colombia military C-130 crash after takeoff; 80 troops feared dead

A Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules carrying approximately 80–110 soldiers crashed shortly after takeoff in the southern Amazon region on Monday (March 23). Colombia's military said that about 80 troops were believed to be dead in the transport plane crash.

Two platoons of around 80 personnel were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Leguízamo, near the southern border with Ecuador, AFP reported, citing a military source.

Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez said the accident occurred as the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo, deep in Colombia’s southern Amazon region near the border with Peru, while transporting armed forces personnel.

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“The exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined,” he said.

The C-130 Hercules was developed in the United States by Lockheed Martin. Its design originated in the early 1950s to meet a US Air Force requirement for a tactical transport capable of operating from unprepared runways. The aircraft is considered a global standard for tactical airlift, with over 2,500 units delivered worldwide.

Currently, it is operated by approximately 70 countries, including the United States (the largest operator), the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and India, which operates 12 C-130J units.



(This is a Developing story; Further details are awaited)