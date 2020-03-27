'Clap for carers': After India, Britain lauds its health workers battling coronavirus

Following on the footsteps of India, people across the UK took a part in national applause exercise to thank the health workers currently working day-in and day-out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The event dubbed "Clap for our Carers" received overwhelming support as people came out on their balconies at 8 pm to thank the National Health Workers staff working at the frontline of the battle against the deadly virus.

While people cheered, monuments, buildings and bridges across Britain also turned NHS blue in applause for the health workers.

We 💙 you. London Eye, Shard and Canary Wharf all in blue - hope you hear us... #ClapForTheNHS pic.twitter.com/FWbQi9QQCu — Wendy Hurrell (@WendyHurrell) March 26, 2020 ×

This came days after India organised a similar practice during in which people took five minutes out of their Sunday to applaud the nation's health care workers combating the coronavirus pandemic by clapping, ringing bells and blowing conch shells.

The move was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after which, President Ram Nath Kovind along with other senior cabinet ministers all stood in their respective courtyards, to express their gratitude.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases continued to surge in the United Kingdom. A total of 11,658 cases have now been confirmed with a daily increase of more than 2,000.

British Parliament has also been shut and MPs have been sent to their Easter break a week earlier.



