China on the right side of history over Ukraine war: Wang Yi

According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China is on the right side of history when it comes to the Ukraine crisis, and its position is in line with the aspirations of most countries.



"China will continue to make independent judgments based on the merits of the matter and in an objective and fair attitude. We will never accept any external coercion and pressure, and we also oppose any groundless accusations and suspicions against China," a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing quoted Wang as saying.



The Minister said "the long-term solution is to abandon the Cold War mentality, refrain from engaging in group confrontation, and truly form a balanced, effective and sustainable regional security architecture", CNN reported.



Also Read: As Russians face financial crisis, President Vladimir Putin dons costly Loro Piana jacket in pro-war rally



"Only in this way can long-term stability on the European continent be achieved," he added.



While China has not explicitly criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has also not shown clear support for it.

Experts believe Beijing is navigating a difficult situation as the Ukraine crisis worsens, striving to strike a balance between its strategic cooperation with Moscow and its economic connections with the West.



Also Read: Ukraine-Russia conflict: Time for meaningful talks, says President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to a CNN storey, the US has been watching with concern as Chinese President Xi Jinping cultivates a tight relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, believing that the alliance of authoritarian leaders is preparing itself to militarily and economically confront Washington.

Xi and Putin solidified their alliance during high-profile discussions in Beijing last month, declaring in a long statement that their connection was boundless, according to the report.



(With inputs from agencies)