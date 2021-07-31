CDC shows three-fourths of people infected in a Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak were fully vaccinated

As per new data published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, about three-fourths of people infected in a Massachusetts COVID-19 outbreak were fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus with four of them ending up in the hospital.

The new data reveals that fully vaccinated people who get infected carry as much of the virus in their noses as unvaccinated people. Also, they could spread it to other individuals.

CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in a statement said, "This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation".

She further added, "The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones.”