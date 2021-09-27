CDC director explains move to recommend booster shots for frontline workers

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Rochelle Walensky explained her decision to overrule the recommendation of the agency's outside advisory board and endorse COVID-19 booster shots for front-line workers.

In an interview with "Face the Nation," Walensky highlighted that there was a "scientific close call" over whether those who are high-risk of contracting COVID-19 should be eligible for a third dose of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Also read | US FDA authorises third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for older Americans

She further said that the recommendations for boosters are for those people who spend most of their time with the population who might be unvaccinated. This includes teachers in the classroom with children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 shots.

"Our recommendation is for these limited people in the population, over 65, high-risk workers, high-risk community occupations, as well as high-risk by comorbidities," she said.