Canada to allow kin of Open Work Permit holders to take up jobs for easing acute labour shortage

Canada, in a major move, announced that the work permit eligibility will be expanded to the Open Work Permit (OWP) holders' family members from next year to meet the acute shortage of labour. This move is likely to be beneficial for thousands of Indian professionals working in Canada, along with other foreigners.



Foreign nationals holding OWP are allowed to take up any job and work for any employer in Canada. On Friday, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser announced that work permits are being extended by his department to temporary foreign workers' family members also.

“Canada is expanding work permits for family members! Starting in 2023, spouses and children of a principal applicant will be eligible to work in Canada,” tweeted Fraser.



“Expanding the eligibility for work permits to family members accompanying the principal applicant to Canada will help address labour shortages by assisting employers in finding the workers they need,” he further stated in a press statement.



“Employers across the country continue to identify a lack of workers as their biggest obstacle,” the minister said. He added that the new measure will make it easy for employers to find the required number of workers and fill their labour gaps.



Providing work permits to family members of OWP holders at all skill levels will result in family members of over 200,000 foreign workers becoming eligible for jobs in Canada, he explained. Before the announcement, only spouses of OWP holders were eligible to get a job if the principal applicant was employed in a high-skill occupation.