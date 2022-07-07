British Airways cuts 10,300 more flights through October due to staff shortages

With the aviation sector battling staff shortages and booming demand as the pandemic recedes, British Airways on Wednesday axed another 10,300 short-haul flights up to the end of October. The carrier, which is owned by conglomerate International Airlines Group (IAG), added in a statement that it had now cancelled 13 per cent of its total summer schedule. British Airways has been among the worst affected by sector-wide turmoil, as carriers race to meet soaring demand after the lifting of Covid travel restrictions.



As reported by AFP, having already announced hundreds of flight cancellations this summer, the airline said in a statement, "The whole aviation industry continues to face significant challenges and we're completely focussed on building resilience into our operation to give customers the certainty they deserve," The latest move meanwhile comes less than two weeks after British Airways staff at London Heathrow airport voted to strike over pay this summer as surging inflation erodes wages and sparks growing UK industrial unrest.

The carrier's Heathrow ground staff voted by more than 90 per cent in favour of walkouts. Wednesday's news also comes after the British government recently offered "slot alleviation measures" which allow carriers to temporarily reduce schedules while retaining valuable take-off and landing slots.



The group sought to reassure customers but conceded it would have a considerable impact on travel plans. British Airways said, as reported by AFP, "While most of our flights are unaffected and the majority of customers will get away as planned, we don't underestimate the impact this will have and we're doing everything we can to get their travel plans back on track." The London-listed conglomerate recently forecast a return to annual profit after narrowing Covid-induced losses as travel curbs were eased.



(with inputs from agencies)





