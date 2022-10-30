Biden votes early in Delaware for US midterm elections

Ahead of the elections that could cost his Democrats their Congressional majority, President Joe Biden voted in the US midterm elections on Saturday.

Biden voted in his hometown of Wilmington in the eastern state of Delaware with the help of his granddaughter Natalie, who was doing so for the first time.

The president left the voting place with an "I Voted" sticker on his lapel while donning his signature aviator sunglasses and a navy blue coat.

Biden cast his vote just a few days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked at their California home.

The president criticised the heated political atmosphere in the country, which he claimed was made worse by the ex-president Donald Trump's and his supporters' bogus allegations that the most recent election had been rigged.

"It's one thing to condemn the violence," Biden told reporters. "But you can't condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it's being stolen."

If nothing majorly unexpected happens, the November vote appears to be in line with the historical trend of midterm elections being unfavourable to the ruling party.

Numerous Americans have already voted early, either in-person at a polling place or by mail.

(With inputs from agencies)

