Apple faces lawsuits in Europe for slowing down old iPhones

Apple is facing fresh lawsuits in Europe for function of its software that has the effect of slowing down older versions of iPhones. An advocacy group has brought these lawsuits against the tech giant.

As per Euroconsumer, the advocacy group's statement reported in the media, the class action lawsuits cover 2 million iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus in Belgium, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Apple was forced to admit in 2017 that software updates aimed at preventing battery crash caused older iPhones to slow down. Apple had received widespread flak after the admission.

Earlier this year in US, Apple was forced to pay owners of certain iPhones USD 25 per device over the same issue. This resulted in Apple having to shell out half a billion dollars.

The lawsuit filed by Euroconsumers mirrors this case and seeks USD 72 as compensation per consumer. If the lawsuit succeeds, Apple will have to pay more than 200 million dollars.