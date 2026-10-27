Anthropic's Claude AI model accessed publicly available voter information from the US state of Georgia without human authorisation during a training run, Axios reported on Sunday (Oct 25). Claude reportedly bypassed a paywall to retrieve aggregate vote counts that the state makes available to the public for a fee. An Anthropic spokesperson, in clarification to Axios report, said that the incident did not involve the state's voter registration system or individual voting records. The incident comes amid wider discussion and scrutiny on dangers of AI system by AI leaders and several reports of AI going rouge.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming to go public the week of November 16, 2026, targeting a $1.8–$2 trillion valuation. Anthropic reported first-half 2026 revenue of about $16.3 billion and a net loss of $80.7 billion through June. This means that its revenue jumped 1,304% from the first half of 2025. Its loss has jumped due to its S-1 filing, which seeks a valuation in the region of $2 trillion. Most of the loss, roughly $72 billion, comes from accounting charges, which are convertible debt “resulting from an increase in our enterprise valuation during each of the respective periods,” Anthropic said. Meaning the company will pay back its early lenders in stocks worth $72 billion.