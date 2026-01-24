Amid an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, US federal agents shot a person on Saturday (Jan 24). Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed it on social media while saying that he had spoken to the White House after the “horrific shooting” incident.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz wrote on social media.

A purported footage of the incident was circulated on social media showing a group of US law enforcement officers wrestling a person to the ground before several gunshots were heard. This came just weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a Minneapolis woman named Renee Nicole Good in her car.