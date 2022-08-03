After Zawahiri’s death, US State Department warns citizens for violence risks

After US forces executed the assassination of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, the US State Department on Tuesday (August 2), issued a warning to Americans going overseas that they now might face a high risk of violence. The department issued a warning after the strike, advising them to ‘keep a high level of vigilance and practise good situational awareness.’ As per US President Joe Biden, the "trail of murder and brutality against American citizens" has come to an end with the execution. The president continued, the 71-year-old terrorist, the primary planner of the 9/11 assault, was killed over the weekend in a CIA airstrike near Kabul.

The department, in a statement, said, "Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," AFP reported. The department further states that these attacks includes a wide range of tactics, from bombing to assassination to kidnappings.

The 71-year-old Egyptian terrorist was on the balcony of a three-story house in Kabul when he was hit by two Hellfire missiles shortly on Sunday (August 1), according to a top official in the Biden administration.

Since Osama bin Laden’s murder in 2011, his death in a drone attack in Kabul over the weekend struck Al-Qaeda's heaviest blow, leading US President Joe Biden to declare that "Justice has been delivered."

Ever since the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan on August 31 last year, only days after the Taliban retook power, it is unknown whether the United States has carried out any air strikes on targets in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban denounced the drone strike on Tuesday (August 2), although they omitted any mention of casualties or Zawahiri.

