/After Trump, Iran mocks Netanyahu with AI-generated image. This is how internet reacts

An AI-generated image shared by Iran’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has gone viral on social media, highlighting a sharp shift in how official state accounts are communicating during a period of heightened geopolitical tensions.

The image, posted by the Iranian Embassy, depicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu covered from shoulders to shins in an exaggerated array of military-style medals. The accompanying caption read, “If Netanyahu were to be awarded medals for child killing and genocide”, signalling a direct and provocative attack on Israel’s leadership.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The post quickly drew widespread attention online, with the comment section turning into a heated exchange. One user wrote, “The Islamic republic of Iran has murdered more children, teenagers and young adults than any other group. They are truly demonic and deserve to burn and rot in hell for all eternity.” Another commented, “The medal on his arm is still empty, it should be full too.” Several others mocked the image itself, suggesting the medals should be larger or extended to cover his arms, with one remarking, “The medals are too small.”

A trend of fighting wars with memes?

The viral post is part of a broader trend in which Iranian diplomatic accounts are increasingly adopting meme-style content and AI-generated visuals in place of traditional, formal messaging. In recent weeks, embassies linked to Iran have shared posts that draw on internet humour, satire and pop culture references.