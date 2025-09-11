/'Yes, the child would be born': Charlie Kirk’s viral stance on abortion resurfaces

Charlie Kirk, the conservative commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (September 10). The incident, described by Utah Governor Spencer Cox as a “politically motivated assassination,” left the conservative movement in shock and mourning. Kirk, a polarising figure in American politics, was known for his uncompromising opposition to abortion under any circumstances.

A recent viral clip resurfaced following his death, in which he responded to a question about whether he would support abortion if his own 10-year-old daughter were raped and became pregnant. “That’s very graphic,” Kirk replied. “But yes, the child would be born.”

This response reflected Kirk’s unwavering belief that abortion was morally equivalent to murder — a conviction he often linked to his evangelical Christian values. He regularly argued that the United States was and should remain a Christian nation, insisting there was no real divide between church and state. His speeches and podcast episodes often framed abortion not just as a political issue, but as a spiritual conflict between good and evil.