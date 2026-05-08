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'We'll knock them out a lot harder': Trump threatens more Iran strikes if deal not signed 'fast'

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: May 08, 2026, 04:40 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 04:40 IST
'We'll knock them out a lot harder': Trump threatens more Iran strikes if deal not signed 'fast'

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Trump says US forces destroyed Iranian attackers targeting Navy destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz, warning Tehran of tougher retaliation

President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 7) claimed American forces destroyed Iranian attackers targeting three US Navy destroyers as they passed through the Strait of Hormuz, while warning Tehran of harsher retaliation if it refuses to sign a deal soon. “Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy,” Trump added. “Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air,” Trump continued. “Likewise, drones came, and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave!”

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The president further warned Iran against escalating tensions, writing that “if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question, But they’ll never have that opportunity and, just like we knocked them out again today, we’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!”

Trump’s remarks came after the United States Central Command said US forces struck Iranian military facilities responsible for launching what it described as “unprovoked” missile, drone, and small boat attacks against American warships transiting the strait.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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