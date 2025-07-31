'Very dangerous territory': Trump WARNS ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev; he reminds POTUS of 'walking dead' - Here's how it unfolded

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 31) came down heavily on former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, warning him to ‘watch his words' because he is entering a dangerous territory. Trump's sudden outburst on Medvedev came as he criticised India and Russia as ‘dead economies’ and reiterated that New Delhi charges very high tariffs. He also seemed miffed by India's stance to buy Russian oil and weapons, and even announced additional ‘penalty’ on the country. However, he brushed aside his grievances and pressed that he does not care about trade between India and Russia.

What triggered Trump to go behind Medvedev?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” This comes after Medvedev said that Russia is not Iran or Israel, and Trump's ultimatum to end the Ukraine war and his deadline mean nothing to the Russians. He added that Trump's ultimatum might actually be “a step towards war.” “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” he wrote on X. He also warned the US president not to take the route taken by his predecessor Joe Biden, whom Trump calls ‘seepy Joe’. In another post on X, Medvedev criticised Trump's action on BRICS, stating that the group is gaining prominence an doing everything right. Earlier this month, after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the former Russian president had said that Trump's action only emboldened the Iranian leadership and exposed Israel and America's weaknesses in front of the world.

