'Trump Road' in India? Telangana's new proposal to honour US president triggers political debate - What we know

In an attempt to attract global headlines and investors, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed naming a primary road in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. This is seen as his attempt to gain limelight ahead of "Telangana Rising Global Summit." The state is hosting two-day 'Davos-style' summit starting today. The event brings together international and domestic entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers, and global institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Telangana CM said that it will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, informing them about the plans. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi, had proposed naming important road after Trump.

What we know about Donald Trump road?

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the key road running alongside the city's US Consulate General will be named as "Donald Trump Avenue." Officials in Telangana termed this to be the first such honour for the sitting US president outside America. Telangana Chief Minister had earlier named several roads as "Microsoft Road," "Google Street" and "Wipro Junction." Telangana CM Reddy said that naming roads after globally influential figures and major corporations offers a fitting tribute and acts as an inspiration to commuters, while also making a place of Hyderabad in global recognition. Telangana CM also said that it will name the 100-meter Greenfield Radial Road, linking the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala to the proposed Future City, after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata. The Raviryala interchange has already been designated the "Tata Interchange".