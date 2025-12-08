Google Preferred
'Trump Road' in India? Telangana's new proposal to honour US president triggers political debate - What we know

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 10:32 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 10:33 IST
US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy plans to name a key Hyderabad road after US President Donald Trump ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit. The move aims to boost global visibility but drew criticism from BJP leaders, who argue renaming should reflect history, not trending figures.

In an attempt to attract global headlines and investors, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed naming a primary road in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. This is seen as his attempt to gain limelight ahead of "Telangana Rising Global Summit." The state is hosting two-day 'Davos-style' summit starting today. The event brings together international and domestic entrepreneurs, industry leaders, policymakers, and global institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

Telangana CM said that it will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, informing them about the plans. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi, had proposed naming important road after Trump.

What we know about Donald Trump road?

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the key road running alongside the city's US Consulate General will be named as "Donald Trump Avenue." Officials in Telangana termed this to be the first such honour for the sitting US president outside America. Telangana Chief Minister had earlier named several roads as "Microsoft Road," "Google Street" and "Wipro Junction." Telangana CM Reddy said that naming roads after globally influential figures and major corporations offers a fitting tribute and acts as an inspiration to commuters, while also making a place of Hyderabad in global recognition. Telangana CM also said that it will name the 100-meter Greenfield Radial Road, linking the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryala to the proposed Future City, after Padma Bhushan Ratan Tata. The Raviryala interchange has already been designated the "Tata Interchange".

Union Minister and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar, however, slammed Reddy and saidHyderabad should be renamed "back to Bhagyanagar". "If the Congress government is so eager to change names, they might as well start with something that actually has history and meaning," he posted on X. Revanth Reddy is renaming places after "whoever trends", he said. "The only party actually stepping out, questioning the government, and taking up real people's issues through MahaDharna is the BJP,"he added.

