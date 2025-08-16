/‘Totally drunk’: Trump struggles to walk straight while approaching Putin in viral video, netizens react

The concerns over US President Donald Trump’s health have once again become a topic of discussion among critics after a video of him went viral, in which he is seen seemingly struggling to walk in a straight line as he approaches Russian President Vladimir Putin to welcome him in Alaska. The two leaders held a meeting on Friday (Aug 15) to discuss the conflict in Ukraine.

In the sped-up video, which has been widely circulated on social media, the 79-year-old president is seen walking on the red carpet as he approaches Putin, who was on his first visit to the country since launching the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Many netizens pointed out that if former president Joe Biden had swayed like Trump, he would’ve gotten a lot more criticism.

Social media reacts

“Trump couldn’t even walk in a straight line to greet Putin; stumbling like a man who just met gravity for the first time. World stage, red carpet, and he’s out here looking like a malfunctioning Roomba,” a person wrote on X while sharing the clip of Trump. Another joked, “It’s how to walk to avoid sniper fire.” One person wrote, “Good thing there’s a carpet or he’d just wander off without the visible boundaries.” Some even called him drunk, “Totally drunk.”

While one seemed to give reason, saying, “When I get off an airplane I walk terribly for a couple minutes. It’s normal for us old guys.” Some users also claimed the video was fake.

Trump’s health

Following heightened concerns about his health, the White House in July said that the US president has a medical condition in his veins, chronic venous insufficiency. The condition occurs when the legs are unable to return blood efficiently to the heart. This can lead to pooling of the lower limbs and often result in swelling, skin changes, and bloated ankles, which may be a possible explanation behind Trump’s walking.

