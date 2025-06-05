/'They don't give credit for anything': Trump again laments on India-Pak ceasefire, but calls PM Modi a 'good guy'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 5) once again lamented about not getting credit for mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire, which he has been claiming since the two nations agreed on a ceasefire after Operation Sindoor.

However, the US president also praised India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "good guy".

"They don't give me credit for anything," Trump said on the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Here's how Trump kept on claiming credit for Indo-Pak ceasefire

On May 10, US President Donald Trump was the first one to announce the India-Pakistan ceasefire on his Truth Social.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," he posted. Later, US State Secretary Marco Rubio also posted, saying that over the past 48 hours, Vice President JD Vance and he engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials.

However, India has refuted these claims since then, saying that the decision was made bilaterally and no third-party mediation was involved. It happened when Pakistan DGMO contacted India through a hotline, to discuss about ceasefire.

New Delhi stated that it received calls from US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and both were told that any request for a ceasefire should come from the Pakistani side and not any other country.

However, in the middle of May, Trump made a U-turn on mediating the India-Pakistan ceasefire claims.

He said, "I don't want to say I did, but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile, and all of a sudden, you'll start seeing missiles of a different type, and we got it settled."

However, later in May, Trump on May 31 again reiterated his earlier claim that his administration helped avert what he called a potential nuclear disaster between the two neighbors.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is in the US leading an Indian delegation, commented on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation between India and Pakistan.

While saying that he respects the US president, Tharoor said that India's understanding of the issue is different.

“No one needed to persuade us to stop. We had already said to stop. If there was any persuasion by the American president or his senior officials, it would have been the persuasion of the Pakistanis. They would have had to be persuaded. We don't need to be persuaded because we don't want war," he said.