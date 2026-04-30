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‘The storm is coming’? Is Trump’s cryptic post for Iran? US prez says 'nothing can stop what is coming'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 13:12 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 13:16 IST
‘The storm is coming’? Is Trump’s cryptic post for Iran? US prez says 'nothing can stop what is coming'

Image shared by US President Donald Trump Photograph: (Truth Social)

Story highlights

Donald Trump’s “The Storm is Coming” post on Truth Social has sparked military speculation as Iran ceasefire talks fail and CENTCOM prepares potential strike plans amid a naval blockade.

As Iran has failed to reach a ceasefire agreement, a cryptic social media post by US President Donald Trump has triggered fresh speculation. For years, the phrase “Winter is coming” from the popular television series Game of Thrones has symbolised an impending threat across a fictional world created by George R.R. Martin. Drawing comparisons to that sense of foreboding, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself on the social media platform Truth Social, accompanied by the message: “THE STORM IS COMING. NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING.”

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While there is no confirmation that the post was directly inspired by the series, Trump’s statements on social media are often closely scrutinised for potential political signals. The timing of this message has fuelled speculation about its possible connection to rising tensions involving Iran, particularly as reports suggest no ceasefire deal has been finalised.

But, no official link has been established between the post and any specific policy move or military action, and interpretations remain speculative. According to a report by Axios, the US Central Command has prepared plans for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes targeting Iran, potentially including key infrastructure. The report added that Trump is expected to receive a briefing from CENTCOM chief Brad Cooper on Thursday (April 30) regarding possible military options.

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The development comes amid continued US pressure on Tehran, with Trump reportedly refusing to lift a naval blockade until Iran agrees to terms addressing Washington’s concerns over its nuclear programme. Earlier, the American president had rejected Iran’s proposal that included ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and postponing nuclear deal discussions. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has instructed national security officials to prepare for a prolonged blockade of Iranian ports in a bid to force concessions on its nuclear ambitions.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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