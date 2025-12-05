/'Terrorism is an attack on humanity': PM Modi calls for global unity

On Friday (Dec 5), PM Modi honoured India’s friendship with Russia and highlighted how the tenets of the partnership are our mutual values. He noted that India has always advocated peace on the Ukraine issue and continues to do so. But he was amply clear that the fight against terrorism is a global matter. He said, “Terrorism is an attack on humanity.” The solution to which is global unity. Both Russia and India have worked in tandem to fight terrorism. PM Modi mentioned, “Be it the Pahalgam attack or the cowardly blast at Crocus City Hall.”

“India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts toward a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a press conference. This is the former’s 11th visit to India and is aimed at strengthening ties and boosting trade. In his address, he said, “Exactly 25 years ago, President Putin laid the foundation for our strategic partnership, and in 2010, our friendship was granted the status of Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."