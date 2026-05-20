Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome has triggered a social media frenzy after he gifted her a packet of Melody toffees during their interaction. The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral, with many users linking it to the long-running “#Melodi” meme trend centred around the two leaders.

The moment gained attention after Meloni shared a video on Instagram captioned, “Thank you for the gift.” In the clip, she is seen holding the packet and saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… a very, very good toffee.” Modi responded with a smile, saying, “Melody,” as both leaders laughed and displayed the packet to the camera.

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Parle says ‘sweetening relationships since 1983’

Parle Products, the Mumbai-based maker of Melody, soon joined the online conversation. Sharing the clip on Instagram, the company wrote, “Sweetening relationships since 1983.” Mayank Shah, Vice President at Parle Products, described the gesture as a major moment for the company. “This was really big for us. Grateful to our Prime Minister. I think this is also a nice way of pushing Indian products and, probably, giving them a global stage,” he told CNBC-TV18. Founded in 1929, Parle remains one of India’s most recognised confectionery brands, with Melody continuing to enjoy strong popularity decades after its launch.

Modi’s Italy visit and bilateral talks

The viral moment unfolded during PM Modi’s visit to Rome for the final leg of his five-nation diplomatic tour. During the visit, Modi held talks with Giorgia Meloni aimed at strengthening India-Italy ties and exchanged views on a range of global and bilateral issues. Meloni also hosted the Indian Prime Minister for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the Colosseum. “Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum,” Modi said in a social media post on X.

Internet divided over the viral clip

The exchange also revived the “#Melodi” meme, which emerged in 2023 after Meloni posted selfies and videos with Modi during events such as the G20 Summit and COP28 in Dubai. The latest clip prompted mixed reactions online. One X user wrote, “Best ad campaign of the year — done accidentally by two Prime Ministers and one Rs. 1 Melody toffee.” Another posted, “PM Modi’s ₹1 Melody just won Italy’s heart.” Others criticised the timing of the video amid domestic concerns saying, "Not good time Modiji to post this. Situation and mood in the country is not good at this moment. This could have been avoided and could have posted at a later time”, while some users initially believed the clip was AI-generated before discovering it was real.