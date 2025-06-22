/‘Scary situation’: Americans react after Trump launches attack on Iran; Democrats slam US prez for violating promise

After President Donald Trump on Saturday (Jun 21) announced a “very successful attack” on Iran's three nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, the several Los Angeles residents expressed mixed reactions to the situation and called it 'scary'.

Speaking to the news agency Reuters on the street in the Californian city, a resident stated that President Trump was "doing what he has to do". "Because at the end of the day, I want my future kids to be living in a nation where they're going to be safe", said Eleno Jr. Juarez, an LA resident.

Another citizen said in a post on X, “Trump is a fool. I voted for America first and that doesn't mean attacking other countrys because they make Israel mad. To hell with Israel.”

A user on the social media platform, Truth Social, said, “Depending on your opinion there are those who approve of the Trump administration's bombing of Iran nuclear sites and those who do not. Undoubtedly those who do not approve of the bombing of the nuclear sites have bad dreams every night whereas those who approve of the bombing have good dreams every night. The United States is about 70/30 on that front. When Donald Trump said he wanted to restore the American dream that included our dream lives and he was not kidding.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Democrats party of the US, Ken Martin, hit out at the President Donald Trump following the military attack on Iran.

In a statement, he said, "In January-speaking to the entire nation at his Inauguration-Donald Trump proclaimed, ‘We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into.’ Today, against his own words, the president sent bombers into Iran.