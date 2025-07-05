Ahead of the signing of the flagship tax and spending bill, US President Donald Trump spoke of how people across the world had told him, ‘one year ago your country was dead, now you have the hottest country in the world’, while he assures it only going to get hotter. Before signing the bill, he thanked people involved in making it a success and appreciated the servicemen at the ceremony. There was special mention for the Air Force and B-2 bombers.

Watch Donald Trump's July 4 address here:

While talking about the bill which he touts as a game changer for the country, he decided to disclose what led to the name. “It was supposed to be 3, 4, 5, 6 or 7 different bills and I was in one of the news shows where I said let’s do it in ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’.” This is what he told the news anchor after which he said Congressmen and Senators watching insisted on calling the bill by that name itself.

He also said, “I've never seen people so happy in our country because of that, because so many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types.So you have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history.”