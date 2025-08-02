'Number of subs in oceans...': Trump's nuclear submarines threat 'not taken seriously' in Russia - What Russian lawmaker said

Donald Trump's nuclear submarine threat has been dismissed by a Russian lawmaker, as he said that the number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans is significantly higher than the American ones
Russia's lawmaker, Viktor Vodolatsky said that the number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans is significantly higher than the American ones. His remark comes after US President Donald Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the "appropriate regions" near Russia after being triggered by the choice of words used by former president Dimtry Medvedev.
“The number of Russian nuclear submarines in the world's oceans is significantly higher than the American ones, and the subs that US President Donald Trump ordered to be redirected to the appropriate regions have long been under their control. So no response from the Russian Federation to the American leader's statement about the submarines is required,” Vodolatsky, was quoted as saying by TASS. "Let the two US subs sail, they have been in the crosshairs for a long time now. A fundamental agreement that must be concluded between Russia and America so that the whole world calms down and stops talking about the beginning of World War III," he added. Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine, Fyodor Lukyanov, said that Trump's nuclear submarine statement should not be taken seriously for now.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” This comes after Medvedev said that Russia is not Iran or Israel, and mocked Trump's ‘10-day ultimatum’ to Russia for ending the Ukraine war. He added that Trump's ultimatum might actually be “a step towards war.” “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” he wrote on X. In another post on X, Medvedev criticised Trump's action on BRICS, stating that the group is gaining prominence an doing everything right. Earlier this month, after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, the former Russian president had said that Trump's action only emboldened the Iranian leadership and exposed Israel and America's weaknesses in front of the world.
What seems to have angered Trump the most was Medvedev's stark reminder to US about Russia's devastating nuclear strike capabilities, including its so-called 'Doomsday' systems. Medvedev reminded Trump about his favourite film, 'Walking Dead', recalling the Soviet era, how dangerous the fabled 'Dead Hand' can be. Dead Hand, also known as the Perimeter, is a Cold War-era semi-automated nuclear retaliation system. It is termed as Russia's 'Doomsday Device', it is for a post-apocalyptic scenario. The terrifying purpose of this device is to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike even if the Russian leadership is completely wiped out. The dead hand is designed to detect nuclear strikes through seismic, radiation, and pressure sensors.