/'Not true': US Central Command rejects reports of F-15E downed in Iran

After reports of USAF F-15E Strike Eagle crashing in Iran surfaced, t he United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has now called it “baseless”. Citing social media that says that the aircraft crashed in southwestern Iran, CENTCOM said, "Rumors circulating on social media of a US F-15E crash in Iran early Wednesday are baseless and not true.”

An open source internet monitor, OSINTdefender, a handle on X which follows conflicts, had posted details and has now, retreated from its claims after the US issued a statement. In a press release issued on Sunday (March 1), CENTCOM said, “At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source





“During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” the statement added.

Also read: Commander killed in 'Zionist-US strike', says Iraqi Hezbollah faction



It informed that all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. It further stated that Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and that Washington is grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation and additional information will be released in due time.