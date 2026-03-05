Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 18:53 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 18:53 IST
'Not true': US Central Command rejects reports of F-15E downed in Iran Photograph: (Credit: US Air Force)

Story highlights

US Central Command (CENTCOM) officially denies reports that an F-15E Strike Eagle crashed inside Iran. Get the latest updates on Operation Epic Fury and the status of USAF aircraft in the region.

After reports of USAF F-15E Strike Eagle crashing in Iran surfaced, t he United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has now called it “baseless”. Citing social media that says that the aircraft crashed in southwestern Iran, CENTCOM said, "Rumors circulating on social media of a US F-15E crash in Iran early Wednesday are baseless and not true.”

An open source internet monitor, OSINTdefender, a handle on X which follows conflicts, had posted details and has now, retreated from its claims after the US issued a statement. In a press release issued on Sunday (March 1), CENTCOM said, “At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.”

Also read: Israel claims 'historic' win as first ever F-35 shoots down Iranian jet Yak-130 in air-to-air combat over Tehran



“During active combat—that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the US Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” the statement added.

Also read: 'Woke up to explosion sounds': Indian expat in Dubai notes people are calm, away from fearmongering

Also read: Commander killed in 'Zionist-US strike', says Iraqi Hezbollah faction

It informed that all six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. It further stated that Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and that Washington is grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation and additional information will be released in due time.

