/‘Not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore, only Indians want to use it’: Donald Trump

The term "India" is used in America to describe Native American communities. But at present, tribal members only use it, and others argue that it is outdated and rooted in racism.
In a video circulated on social media, US President Donald Trump said that the word "India" is not allowed anymore. He said the only people who want to use the term are Indians. “You’re not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore. The only ones that want you to do it are the Indians. I will never tell you to change," the American president said.
The term "Indian" stems from Christopher Columbus's error in believing he had reached India. Trump has a long and uneasy history with Native American tribes. He often positions himself as their defender, despite long-running disputes with them.