Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore, only Indians want to use it’: Donald Trump

‘Not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore, only Indians want to use it’: Donald Trump

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 28, 2025, 21:10 IST | Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 21:10 IST
‘Not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore, only Indians want to use it’: Donald Trump

Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The term "India" is used in America to describe Native American communities. But at present, tribal members only use it, and others argue that it is outdated and rooted in racism.

 

In a video circulated on social media, US President Donald Trump said that the word "India" is not allowed anymore. He said the only people who want to use the term are Indians. “You’re not allowed to use the word ‘Indian’ anymore. The only ones that want you to do it are the Indians. I will never tell you to change," the American president said.

The term "India" is used in America to describe Native American communities. But at present, tribal members only use it, and others argue that it is outdated and rooted in racism.

The term "Indian" stems from Christopher Columbus's error in believing he had reached India. Trump has a long and uneasy history with Native American tribes. He often positions himself as their defender, despite long-running disputes with them.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics