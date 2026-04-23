/'Naughty and nice list': Trump targets NATO allies over Iran war support — Report

The Donald Trump administration is reportedly exploring ways to penalise allies that did not back the US during its war with Iran, with a new report suggesting the White House has devised a tiered ‘naughty and nice list’ for NATO countries. According to a Politico report citing three European diplomats and a US war official, the list ranks alliance members based on defence spending and broader cooperation, grouping them into different tiers.

Trump has sharply criticised several European allies for their lack of support during the Iran conflict and the subsequent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, events that have driven oil prices higher and unsettled the global economy. Even before the war, the Republican leader had warned NATO members that failing to meet US expectations on defence burden-sharing and strategic alignment could result in consequences, further straining transatlantic ties.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth had already hinted at potential “preferred” allies. "Model allies that step up, like Israel, South Korea, Poland, increasingly Germany, the Baltics and others, will receive our special favour," he said, adding that “allies that still fail to do their part for collective defence will face consequences.”

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A diplomat quoted in the Politico report noted that the White House's thinking is “similar” to Hegseth’s remarks. Under the reported system, countries such as Poland and Romania could benefit due to their higher defence spending and support for US military efforts. Others, including Spain, may face scrutiny for resisting NATO spending targets and criticizing the Iran war and Israel.

Details on specific rewards or penalties remain unclear. Potential measures reportedly include changes to troop deployments, joint military exercises, and defence sales. "They don't seem to have very concrete ideas...when it comes to punishing bad allies," one European official said, adding, "Moving troops is one option, but it mainly punishes the US, doesn't it?"

The White House defended its position. Deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said, "While the United States has always been there for our so-called allies, countries we protect with thousands of troops have not been there for us throughout Operation Epic Fury," and added that "President Trump has made his thoughts on this unfair dynamic clear, and as he said, the United States will remember.”

The Pentagon echoed this stance, saying it “will prioritise cooperation and engagements with model allies who are doing their part for our collective defence.” However, former officials have raised doubts about whether the administration can afford to escalate tensions with Europe amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.