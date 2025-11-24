/'My love language is touch': Erika Kirk on controversial hug with JD Vance amid his divorce rumours

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, finally broke her silence after her "passionate" hug to US Vice President JD Vance went viral. The hug during which Erika was seen clenching in Vance's hair sparked romantic relationship speculations. During an interview with Megyn Kelly on her tour in Arizona on November 24, Erika opened up about the hug with Vance that led to the romance rumours.

“Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is like hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” she said.

“I'm walking over, he's walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says he's so proud of you. And I say, God bless you. And I touch the back of his head," she added.

