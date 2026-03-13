/‘Khamenei is back!’ Dramatic anime-style video of Iran war goes viral – WATCH

A dramatic anime-style video of the Iran war has gone viral on social media. The video depicts the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Following Khamenei’s death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has been chosen as the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. As the tensions escalate, the war has expanded to Iran’s neighbouring Gulf nations, which Tehran has accused of aiding the US and Israel in the strikes.

The video opens with a title, ‘Khamenei is back’. It shows Ali Khamenei embracing a little girl, as US and Israeli warplanes head towards Iran. The jets fire missiles, devastating the building that the supreme leader had been in, killing him. In the next scene, US President Donald Trump gets the news that Khamenei has been killed.

Meanwhile, Khamenei’s son is seen picking up his father’s ring from the debris and wearing it, symbolising his taking over power. In the next scene of the video, several drones and missiles are seen launching from Iran and heading towards Trump, who is sweating in fear.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.

In a recent declaration, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 11) claimed victory in the war with Iran, without providing any evidence to support his remarks. “Let me say we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early that you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” he said.

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday (Mar 12) issued his first statement since the start of the war in West Asia. In the statement, Mojtaba Khamenei honoured his father, vowed revenge against the US and Israel. He also expressed willingness to remain friends with the neighbouring nations, which Iran has been repeatedly attacking, demanding that they “shut down” US bases in their territory that are being used to launch strikes on Iran. He suggested that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.